Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,220 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $278.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.92. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.