Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 121.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.8% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 80.3% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 86.1% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 46.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 148,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,490 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

