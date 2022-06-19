Fuse Network (FUSE) Reaches Market Cap of $4.41 Million

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $472,374.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.20 or 0.01186209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00090361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012850 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

