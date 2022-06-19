GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) Price Tops $1.70 on Major Exchanges

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00008660 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $677,113.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.41 or 0.01807578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00112076 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00093478 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013279 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

