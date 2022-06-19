GB Group’s (GBG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($12.74) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GB Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($12.23).

GBG opened at GBX 441 ($5.35) on Thursday. GB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 405.40 ($4.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 976 ($11.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 544.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 602.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 3.81 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. GB Group’s payout ratio is presently 101.45%.

In other news, insider David A. Rasche bought 11,940 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.04) per share, with a total value of £49,551 ($60,142.01).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

