GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Holdings Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,284 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of GDS worth $44,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

GDS stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.09. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $81.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

