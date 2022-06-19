General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,405,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,244. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

