Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.
Shares of GCO stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $732.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.92. Genesco has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $5,910,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
