Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $732.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.92. Genesco has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $5,910,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

