Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup reduced their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.75.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $177.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day moving average is $240.20.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Globant will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

