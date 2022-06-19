Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup reduced their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.75.
Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $177.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day moving average is $240.20.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
About Globant (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
