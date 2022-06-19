Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $177.72 on Tuesday. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Globant by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

