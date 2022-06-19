Goldcoin (GLC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $773.00

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $457,410.88 and approximately $773.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00261408 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

