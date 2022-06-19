Gpwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,215,000 after buying an additional 1,023,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,551,000 after buying an additional 485,650 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,192,000 after buying an additional 5,128,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,752,000 after buying an additional 1,297,794 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after buying an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

