Gpwm LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gpwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.8% of Gpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 110,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,417,000.

VTV stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

