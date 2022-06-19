Graviton 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,944.00 (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.41 or 0.01807578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00112076 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00093478 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

