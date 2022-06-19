Gravity Finance Price Down 40.5% Over Last Week (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 40.5% against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $550,683.48 and approximately $387.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.08 or 0.01790399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00116171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00090932 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

