Grimm Market Cap Tops $12,951.18 (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Grimm has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $12,951.18 and approximately $39.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00086406 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm Profile

Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using U.S. dollars.

