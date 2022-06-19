Hacken Token (HAI) Price Tops $0.0136 on Exchanges

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and $722,840.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 23.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.27 or 0.01097303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00111181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00088996 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012975 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

