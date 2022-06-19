Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires Shares of 88,185 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,326,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,569,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,007,000 after buying an additional 436,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 16.87 and a quick ratio of 16.38. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $36.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.