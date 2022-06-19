Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.86 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 23% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002390 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $13.86 million and approximately $305,312.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,482.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.60 or 0.05514883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025336 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00271860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00590557 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00074934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.00556696 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001098 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,311,342 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

