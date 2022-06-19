Head-To-Head Review: Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) vs. Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

28.6% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gold Resource and Excellon Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.27 $8.03 million $0.12 15.00 Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.45 -$57.77 million ($1.72) -0.29

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gold Resource and Excellon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource 6.64% 8.82% 5.74% Excellon Resources -154.22% -99.92% -24.71%

Summary

Gold Resource beats Excellon Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gold Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Excellon Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.