Hefren Tillotson Inc. Acquires 9,731 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF comprises 0.3% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89.

