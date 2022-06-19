HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Downgraded by Atb Cap Markets to “Underperform”

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut HEXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEXO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.14.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 29.41% and a negative net margin of 554.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Analysts predict that HEXO will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HEXO by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HEXO by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of HEXO by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of HEXO by 1,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

