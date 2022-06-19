HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Downgraded by Atb Cap Markets to “Underperform”

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut HEXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEXO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.14.
Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HEXO by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HEXO by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of HEXO by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of HEXO by 1,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About HEXO (Get Rating)
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.
