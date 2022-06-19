Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.60.

HIBB stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a market cap of $595.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

