Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on HIBB. TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 78.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

