Holland Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $183.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

