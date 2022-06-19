Holland Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after buying an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $128.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.85 and its 200 day moving average is $144.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

