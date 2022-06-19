HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 710 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.62) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 735 ($8.92) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 590 ($7.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.25) price target on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.55) to GBX 550 ($6.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 590.73 ($7.17).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 508.70 ($6.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 512.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 502.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.23. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.88).

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($91,212.53).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

