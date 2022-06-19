Humana (NYSE:HUM) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $510.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $493.38.

NYSE:HUM opened at $428.44 on Thursday. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $472.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $443.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Humana by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Humana by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

