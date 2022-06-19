Idavoll Network (IDV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $425,181.00

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.73 or 0.01106475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00109159 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00089371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013119 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.