Idle Price Tops $0.23 (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $5,498.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.65 or 0.01802052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00111672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00093448 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013253 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,183,296 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

