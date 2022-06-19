iMe Lab (LIME) Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $195,914.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.77 or 0.01272671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00102128 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013428 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.