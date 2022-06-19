ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Raised to €12.50

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.50 ($13.02) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ING. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.23) to €12.80 ($13.33) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.10) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.25) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.97.

ING opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ING Groep by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

