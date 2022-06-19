Insider Selling: Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Insider Sells £600,274.70 in Stock

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) insider William Wyatt sold 16,838 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,565 ($43.27), for a total transaction of £600,274.70 ($728,577.13).

LON:CLDN opened at GBX 3,650 ($44.30) on Friday. Caledonia Investments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,050.38 ($37.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,151.21 ($50.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,693.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,682.05. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 222.30 ($2.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.50. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

