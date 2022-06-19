Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $57.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

