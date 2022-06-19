Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

