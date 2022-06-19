International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $135.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.24. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.