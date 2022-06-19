International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.80.

NYSE:IGT opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. International Game Technology has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.93.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,706 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

