Internet Computer (ICP) Market Capitalization Hits $1.28 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $63.00 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $5.34 or 0.00026537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.73 or 0.01106475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00109159 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00089371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013119 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 483,330,353 coins and its circulating supply is 240,049,499 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

