iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Truist Financial

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.67.

IRTC stock opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.23.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

