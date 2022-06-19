iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,266,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

