iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,266,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,074,000 after buying an additional 1,649,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.01.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.