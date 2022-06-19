iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Nationwide Asset Management LLC

Nationwide Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 25.2% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nationwide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $35,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.48. 43,097,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,667,542. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

