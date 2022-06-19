iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SUSA opened at $78.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average is $94.89. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $106.97.

