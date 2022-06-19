iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. jvl associates llc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,547,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,038,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 486.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $211.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.99 and a 200 day moving average of $253.57.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

