iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. jvl associates llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $221.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

