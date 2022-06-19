iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fragasso Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.1% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $161,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

IVV stock opened at $367.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $411.70 and its 200 day moving average is $438.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

