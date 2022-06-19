iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Trimmed by Hefren Tillotson Inc.

Hefren Tillotson Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,121 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.5% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $33,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $58.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

