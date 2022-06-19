Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,748,000 after acquiring an additional 387,502 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,676,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,208.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after acquiring an additional 211,031 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,626,000 after acquiring an additional 197,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Shares of JKHY opened at $172.13 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

