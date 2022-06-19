Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ opened at $142.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.11 and its 200 day moving average is $145.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,461. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.