Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €13.25 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.25 ($13.80) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.71) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.33) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.79) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.71) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.67) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €6.95 ($7.24) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($21.56) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($28.14). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.61.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

